Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 11,509.27% and a negative return on equity of 172.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Energous stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. 1,777,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $36,920.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,601.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,101 shares of company stock worth $131,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

WATT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

