Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.97 to C$29.11 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.73.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at C$23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -15.11. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$16.34 and a 1 year high of C$28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.16.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.