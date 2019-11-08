Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of (3%) – 1% ($17.8-18.55 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.93 billion.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.86.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

