Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $80.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.
Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after buying an additional 2,034,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,736,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,919,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.