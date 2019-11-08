Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $80.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after buying an additional 2,034,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,736,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,919,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

