Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by Cowen

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.
EMR stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
