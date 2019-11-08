Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by Cowen

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

EMR stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

