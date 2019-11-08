Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, 429,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 624,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics from C$4.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

