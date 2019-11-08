Elysium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00680564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

