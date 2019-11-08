Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ELOX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,533. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,816.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,243,000.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

