Elizabeth B. Rae Sells 29,326 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $211.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average of $214.21. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Waters by 212.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 92.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

