Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

EFN stock opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of -24.16. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$6.03 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.15, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.93%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.