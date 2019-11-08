Element 25 (ASX:E25) Shares Up 5%

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)’s stock price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), 75,700 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The stock has a market cap of $19.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.20.

Element 25 Company Profile (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for manganese, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Butcherbird manganese deposit for producing high purity manganese products, including electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate for use in specialty metals and lithium ion battery cathode.

