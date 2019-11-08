Einsteinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $218,329.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00691603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001206 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,004,340 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

