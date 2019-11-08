Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

EIGR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 128,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,450. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIGR. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

