eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. eGain also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

EGAN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,423. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $246.72 million, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). eGain had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $86,780. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

