eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. eGain also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-0.02 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.
EGAN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,423. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $246.72 million, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.
In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $86,780. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
