EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

EDPFY stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

