Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger Purchases 10,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00.

NYSE SOI opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $643,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

