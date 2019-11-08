Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of EAH opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Monday. Eco Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 755 ($9.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $234.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.82.
Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile
