ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Set at C$5.25 by Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a C$5.25 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.61.
Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.55. 428,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,558. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
