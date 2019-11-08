ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Set at C$5.25 by Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a C$5.25 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.61.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.55. 428,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,558. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

