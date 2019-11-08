ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35.

About ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

