Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $86,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,860 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

ETN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 433,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

