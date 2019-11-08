easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,037.33

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,037.33 and traded as high as $1,340.50. easyJet shares last traded at $1,303.50, with a volume of 1,657,619 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,201 ($15.69).

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,194.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,037.75.

About easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

