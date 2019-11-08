easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,037.33

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,037.33 and traded as high as $1,340.50. easyJet shares last traded at $1,303.50, with a volume of 1,657,619 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,201 ($15.69).

Get easyJet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,194.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,037.75.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.