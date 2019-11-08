Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 137,747 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,747 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $123,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $342.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.31.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,001. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,242.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total value of $422,119.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,316.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $258,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,060.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock worth $22,294,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

