Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 205,670 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,670 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $107,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 325.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $64,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $706,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,431. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

