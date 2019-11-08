Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $137.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $137,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,897 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 868,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,262,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.02.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.