e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.25 million.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 515,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,888. The company has a market cap of $866.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,268,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $54,688,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $107,635.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,484,055 shares of company stock worth $58,722,123 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

