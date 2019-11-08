DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HDD. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €0.95 ($1.10) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €1.28 ($1.48).

HDD opened at €1.35 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.66 million and a P/E ratio of 135.20. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of €2.15 ($2.50).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

