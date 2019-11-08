DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSM. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.01 ($19.77).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching €13.41 ($15.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.39. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of €18.46 ($21.47).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.