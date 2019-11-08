DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €31.00 by Oddo Bhf

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €31.00 ($36.05) price target from equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DWS. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.24 ($37.49).

ETR DWS opened at €29.65 ($34.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 1-year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.04 and a 200-day moving average of €29.18.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

