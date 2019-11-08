Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 926 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $294.75 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average of $309.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.