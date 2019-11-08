Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 12,587 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PE opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

