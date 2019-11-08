Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $335,000 Investment in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 245,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $396.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.67. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

