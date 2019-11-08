Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $362,000 Stock Position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 292.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. CNX Resources Corp has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.