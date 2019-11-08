Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,515,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,990 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $145,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after purchasing an additional 566,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,146,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.