Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.71. 4,603,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,271. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

