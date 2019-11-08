DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, approximately 176 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

DSDVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DSV A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

