DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.33 ($5.14).

SMDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

LON:SMDS traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 385.90 ($5.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a one year high of GBX 391.90 ($5.12). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 350.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £323,820.45 ($423,128.77).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

