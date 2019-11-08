DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.33 ($5.14).
SMDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
LON:SMDS traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 385.90 ($5.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a one year high of GBX 391.90 ($5.12). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 350.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
