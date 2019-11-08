Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $39,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,267,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,984.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,981 shares of company stock worth $2,669,275. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 450.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 214,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,073. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

