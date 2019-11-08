Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) Shares Down 34.2%

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Inc (OTCMKTS:MYDP)’s stock price fell 34.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYDP)

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc, an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Dougherty's Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dougherty's Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.