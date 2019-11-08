Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dongfeng Motor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $49.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

