Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dongfeng Motor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $49.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

