Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,625,000 after acquiring an additional 626,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,767,000 after acquiring an additional 428,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233,009 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 77.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 808,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 106.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,277,000 after acquiring an additional 531,517 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $482,936.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,707.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,781 shares of company stock worth $2,418,877. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.83. The company had a trading volume of 410,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

