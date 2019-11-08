Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.08.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.74 on Friday, hitting $350.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,743. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

