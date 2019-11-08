Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Public Storage by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

NYSE PSA traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $52,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

