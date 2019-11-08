Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.67. 28,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,453. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

