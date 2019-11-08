Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. FBN Securities set a $65.00 price target on shares of Docusign and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on shares of Docusign and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

DOCU stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.73. 1,331,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.45. Docusign has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $1,335,360.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,109. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth $19,663,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Docusign by 63.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth $3,503,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 8.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 231.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

