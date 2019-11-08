Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Shares Up 122%

Discovery Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:DENR) shot up 122% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, 135,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 392% from the average session volume of 27,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Discovery Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

