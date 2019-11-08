Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 89.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. 167,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

