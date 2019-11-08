Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $659,044.00 and $6.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00688038 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003764 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

