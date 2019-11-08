DHX Media (TSE:DHX) Trading Up 7.6%

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX)’s share price was up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$1.98, approximately 150,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 203,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About DHX Media (TSE:DHX)

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

