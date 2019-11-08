Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €12.70 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.80 ($19.53).

FRA:DTE opened at €15.40 ($17.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.18.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

