Deutsche Bank Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.68 ($44.98).

ETR UTDI opened at €29.59 ($34.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.49 and a 200-day moving average of €31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.09. United Internet has a 52-week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52-week high of €41.35 ($48.08).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

